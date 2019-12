Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Friday approached the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in Delhi to address the fee hike issue. JNU student President Aishe Ghosh while speaking to the reporters said that the students met the MHRD officials to submit their memorandum. They have been informed that the report will be made public by Monday, after reaching the President of India. MHRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will also meet the students to discuss the issue.