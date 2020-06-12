Maj Gen GD Bakshi Alleges Harassment As A Section Of JNU Protests Against Planned Webina

Indian Army veteran Major General GD Bakshi (Retd.) has alleged that he has been harassed by certain groups of the JNU University to cancel his scheduled webinar with university students on June 13. The Army veteran is expected to address students on the topic - The Sarasvati Civilisation: A Paradigm Shift in Indian History - and has alleged that students have protested against his webinar due to a difference of opinion with his views expressed in his book.

Terming the act as 'Academic terrorism,' Major General Bakshi alleged that the students have demanded that he should not be allowed to speak at the webinar, adding, "So much for freedom of speech."

READ | Fraud Worth Rs 57 Lakh Detected In JNU Expenditure By Central Audit Team

Academic terrorism? was Invited by JNU to address a webinar on Sarasvati civilisation-. The views expressed in my book are not acceptable to the Leftist group of students in the JNU. Theyve demanded that i not be allowed to speak at the webinar! So much for FREEDOM of speech pic.twitter.com/EHUTxVCXcN — Maj Gen (Dr)GD Bakshi SM,VSM(retd) (@GeneralBakshi) June 11, 2020

READ | JNU To Hold Online Poetry Recitation Event To Honour Corona Warriors

In a video released by Major General Bakshi, he said, "I was quite shocked when the votaries of free speech at the JNU raised such an outcry at me giving a talk on the Sarasvati Civilization based on the fact that they did not agree with what I have published in my book. If this is going to be your decision to discuss issues which are at variance with your own opinions and views, what are you talking about a university with an environment of free speech and dissent."

Meanwhile, the organizers of the event have also opposed the decision to protest against Major General Bakshi's address on June 13. Speaking to Republic TV, the organizers stated that if there is a difference of opinion and view, the opposite side should bring it up during the session and not by protesting against the event itself.

READ | Post Webinars On Ramayana And Lessons From Geeta, JNU To Conduct Sanskrit Summer School

READ | JNU Strongly Advises Students Stranded In Hostels To Return To Their Native Places