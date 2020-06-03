Post Webinars On Ramayana And Lessons From Geeta, JNU To Conduct Sanskrit Summer School

Jawahar Lal Nehru University is going to conduct Sanskrit summer school from 5th June to 20th June 2020. The aim of the Sanskrit summer school is to provide knowledge of different disciplines of Sanskrit tradition such as law, philosophy, Vedanta, poetics, grammar etc.

In this summer school, JNU is also going to introduce Sanskrit and Pali text to interested learners. The university will be offering 9 short courses (15-20 hours duration) which are totally based on reading the text line by line.

The following disciplines will be taught in the premier institute

1) A text of Sanskrit legal system

2) A Buddhist Pali text

3) A text of Advaita Vedanta system

4) A text of Kashmir Shaivism

5) A text from Mahabharata

6) Advaita perspective on the Vidyasthanas

7) A text of Sanskrit Poetics

8) A text of Sanskrit Grammar

9) A text of Philosophy

School of Sanskrit and lndic Studies is regularly organizing a different kind of academic activities for the benefit of the learners and lovers of Sanskrit. Workshops, seminars, script learning programs, student conferences, Sanskrit sambhashana classes etc. are regularly held in JNU.

While speaking on this initiative, JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadeesh Kumar on this new initiative said, "There is increased interest in learning Sanskrit across the world. For example, many schools in the UK are teaching Sanskrit to their students and even Cambridge, Harvard and Trinity College are teaching Sanskrit. In Germany, children can choose Sanskrit as an optional subject. With newer technologies such as Artificial Intelligence becoming popular, learning Sanskrit can provide the learners with an important knowledge base and skills which others may not possess. Therefore, teaching and popularizing Sanskrit language and literature is very important and JNU is playing its role."

