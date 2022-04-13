Amidst the strong demands for a judicial inquiry by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) over the Ram Navami clash, the Vice-Chancellor of JNU informed Republic TV in an exclusive interview that the university has ordered a proctor level enquiry, adding that the university will not tolerate violence. "Administration has a zero-tolerance to violence whoever does it will be dealt very very seriously, there are rules and laws," said Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice-Chancellor of JNU.

While speaking further on the issue, Pandit stated that the administration did not anticipate violence at the campus, noting that there are around 6 individuals who got minor injuries. "Basically messes are run by students, we have 17 hostels, 16 hostels did the same thing. We had Iftar party and Ram Navami havan. Both the programmes were going on and concluded peacefully," the JNU VC added.

"We didn't expect this to take place, we don't know why it happened but yes we have ordered proctrolal level enquiry and both the groups have gone and filed FIRs. We are also surprised how this incident became violent, there are about 6 individuals who have got minor injuries. I have met students from both sides several times and both have made contradictory claims," she added.

After many students got injured amidst the clash, the administration now suspects the role of outsiders, fringe elements and a larger conspiracy behind this. JNU VC, while speaking on this issue, stated that the high-level enquiry will unearth everything.

"Many people have said students who were not the part of hostel also came in and that is how this problem occured, may be there is involvement of Fringe elements but we don't monitor. People can come in through bus and security people cannot look into this. There can be a conspiracy in this also but I dont have evidence of this but it is very unusual of the timing and the coincidence," said Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, JNU VC.

Speaking further on the clash, the Vice-Chancellor stressed that it is unfortunate that in a secular state like India, there is acceptance of one ritual and not the other. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit also lashed out at left ideology by saying that JNU is now being seen by the left as their last bastion to hold on to.

"Any ideology that is losing ground does become more violent but yes somebody who is losing ground in elections and JNU may be seen as the last bastion to hold on to because even when I had joined I had a huge barrage of things from the left ecosystem and they were even misogynistic so only they failed in it" said JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

JNU clash

Two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel here on Sunday allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami, with police saying six students were injured in the incident. The two groups, however, claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides. The Left-controlled JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members. The Left outfits claimed about 50 of their members were injured, while the ABVP said their 10-12 activists were hurt.