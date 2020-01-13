JNU VC Claims 50% Registration In Winter Semester, Issues Warning To Those Yet To Pay

The Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), M Jagadesh Kumar, on Monday, has said that almost 50 per cent of the students have paid their hostel dues for the new semester. He stated that the first day of winter semester has started and students have begun classes. The VC has also warned the students of losing a year, in case they fail to pay the fees.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar: The first day of winter semester has started&more than 50% of the students have paid their hostel dues®istered; classes have begun. Appeal to all students to register else it will lead to loss of one academic year. pic.twitter.com/6zRA8JiNhx — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

Disrupted registration process

The Winter semester registration process was disrupted multiple times within the JNU varsity. The recent JNU violence broke out on the campus, over the registration of students. This comes as the students at JNU have been protesting against the fee hike for nearly two months.

The government had decided on a partial rollback in the fees, however, a few student groups wanted a complete rollback. This is the reason why there have been continuous protests within the campus. Amidst this, a few students wanted to complete their registration process for the new semester and they were stopped by the people opposing the process.

Explaining the chain of events, the Registrar of JNU had released a statement and said, "From 1 January 2020, the Winter semester registration was going on smoothly. However, on 3rd January, a group of students opposing the registration process entered the Communication and Information Services (CIS) premises, covering their faces with masks and forcibly evicted the technical staff and made the servers dysfunctional. This led to the discontinuation of the registration process on 3rd January."

Continuing the story of disruption, the story added, "A police complaint was filed immediately identifying the students. However, on 4th January morning, the technical staff again made the CIS functional. Immediately, thousands of students started registering by paying the new hostel room rent. A group of students who are bent upon stopping the registration process again entered the CIS premises with a criminal intent to make the servers dysfunctional."

"They damaged the power supplies, broke the optical fibres and made the servers dysfunctional again on 4th January around 1 pm disrupting the registration process. A police complaint was again filed against the miscreants," the statement added. Eventually, after many bouts of violence in the campus, a huge mob of masked miscreants entered JNU on Sunday, Jan 5 and huge violence broke out between the students and the miscreants.

