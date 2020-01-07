JNU VC Holds First Post-violence Briefing; Urges Students To Register For Winter Course

Amid calls for his resignation, JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar, on Tuesday, in his first press conference since the 'masked mob' attack on Sunday, said that the University was continuing its registration process for the winter course. He further condemned the vandalism and the attack on the students, urging them to leave the past and continue registering. Assuring a full investigation into the attack, he said that the police were investigating the goons armed with weapons who injured 34 people in the campus.

JNU VC: 'Registration open, servers functional'

"We hope those injured in the incident recover soon. JNU is known for open debate and discussion. What happened on Sunday was painful for all of us. The situation was brought under control after we called the police. Violence is not the answer. We will do everything in our power to ensure normalcy. Our data servers have been restored and are now in operation," he said.

He added, "Students opposing registration were involved in violence earlier. We have given all the details to MHRD on how this situation developed. Let the police investigate the weapons (used). All students in the campus and outside can register online now. Students Register yourself and let us make a new beginning, leave the past behind."

Delhi Police files FIR

The Delhi police have filed two separate FIRs against JNUSU president for allegedly vandalising the server room of the university and attacking the staff members. Both the FIRs were filed against Ghosh on Sunday evening, amid the violence at 8:45 PM, for the incidences that occurred on January 4. The FIR was registered on January 5 by JNU administration against 21 students Left-leaning students, including the JNUSU president over the alleged vandalism and allegedly attacking the security guard.

The second FIR was filed on Sunday against unidentified goons who attacked 34 students and faculty in JNU campus. The Delhi police crime branch is investigating into the incident, while a seperate fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of the Joint CP (Western range) Shalini Singh too has visited the campus to look at CCTV footage and probe into the case.

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was discharged from hospital on Monday. The tussle between the students was due to disagreement over student registration for the Winter course, as stated by JNU administration.