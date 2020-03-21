JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar Shares A Message Ahead Of 'Janta Curfew' Day

A day before "Janta Curfew" day, Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweets a video in which he is seen performing Battle rope exercise. In his tweet Kumar says "While we at JNU are planning to be in a self quarantine mode during ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, it is also important to remain fit. Let us do any suitable exercise routine that keeps us fit. I enjoy doing my regular "Battle Rope" exercise"

While speaking to Republic TV exclusively JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar said "When we stay at home for long hours, the usual tendency is to remain inactive in a couch. But to fight against COVID-19, it is important to remain fit. It helps us in improving our immune system. Being fit also helps us in controlling stress and anxiety which is very common during these stressful days. Let us make every possible effort to remain fit both mentally and physically and protect ourselves from COVID-19"

On the appeal made by Prime Minister Narender Modi, tomorrow the nation will observe "Janta Curfew" day. In a televised addressal to the nation PM Modi urged people to remain indoor as much as possible while observing the day. To encourage people to stay indoor and maintain social distancing public transport modes like metro, bus and railways have extended complete support to make "Janta curfew" a successful one.

In a bid to prevent Spreading of COVID-19, Jawaharlal Nehru University has been alerting and sensitizing the JNU community through daily briefings and circulars according to the advisories issued by central and state governments for the past few weeks.

The administration has requested students to adhere to the advisories issued from JNU and from the Government periodically. Large number of students have already left the campus.

In a message to international students staying at the campus JNU VC said "I would like to assure the International students of JNU that their essential daily requirements like mess food and sanitary facilities will continue to be provided by the Inter Hall Adminstration. The JNU administration is conscious of the fact that parents/relatives must be concerned about their safety in these difficult times. But there is no need to panic. We all need to be aware and vigilant in taking appropriate precausions.