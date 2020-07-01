JNU VC Lauds Govt's 59 Chinese Apps-ban; Calls For Swadeshi Investments In Indian Startups

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Professor M Jagadeesh Kumar hailed government's decision of banning 59 Chinese apps.

"I think banning these Chinese apps is a very good decision, we know for sure that there are security issues and we don't know how the personal data collected by these apps is being used. So purely from security and privacy point of view, I think banning these Chinese apps is a very good decision" Said JNU VC, M Jagadeesh Kumar

When asked how is it going to create opportunities for Indian markets, JNU VC said that it's high time that the Indian entrepreneurs should be encouraged towards the manufacturing of mobile phones as China holds 70% of the mobile phones manufacturing market.

"Well not just Chinese apps, we should turn our attention to other areas such as the mobile phone manufacturing. The Chinese companies hold perhaps the 70% of mobile manufacturing market and these are areas where we need to encourage our IT and other entrepreneurs to step in, start the manufacturing and make India a hub for such apps and devices" Said Professor Kumar on making India a hub of mobile phones manufacturing.

Professor Kumar also focused on "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and called for the discouragement of Chinese investment in Indian start-ups.

"Well the time is right for the Indian start-up companies to grow, this is the right time for the venture capitalists in India to invest in the Indian start-up companies. Many Chinese companies are investing in our start-up companies, I think that practice needs to be discouraged. We should fund our own startup companies in India so that our dependence on other countries becomes less and we become self-reliant" added Professor Kumar.

