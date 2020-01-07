JNU Violence: Delhi Police To Use Face Recognition Technology To Identify Masked Mob

Two days after masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the Delhi Police will reportedly use a face recognition system to probe the matter further. The Delhi Police will purportedly investigate the matter using video footage. Following the violence, people in masses protested outside the old Delhi Police headquarter on Sunday night alleging inaction by the security forces. The first time, the face recognition system was used by the Delhi Police to identify rioters in the Seelampur protests in December last year.

After being accused to be mute spectators during the violence, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, on Monday, briefed the media saying that the Crime branch will be investigating the incident. He stated that the police received a call at 5 PM about a scuffle between students and they responded immediately. Narrating the sequence of events, he said that the Delhi police which could be deployed only in the Admin block could not enter the area of the scuffle which was mainly in the hostels.

DCP South West Delhi, Devendra Arya on Monday said that investigation is being carried out in right earnest and that relevant sections of the law have been invoked in the matter. He further stated that messages communicated on social media are being monitored for identification purposes.

On Sunday night, Delhi Police filed its first report detailing the incident and stated that 'outsiders in masks' were responsible. They said the scuffle between the Left-wing and right-wing students escalated post-noon on Sunday. They added that 'masked outsiders' entered hostel at 5 PM and attacked students, faculty and damaged property. On being called by the JNU administration, Delhi police entered the campus.

A plea has been filed in Supreme Court seeking contempt action against the Centre and Delhi Police for allegedly not following its direction to curb and handle mob violence at premier Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5. The petition sought contempt action against the alleged contemnors for willfully and deliberately disobeying the court's judgment of last July.

Opposition blames Delhi Police of 'inaction'

Political parties across the spectrum questioned the Delhi Police over the violence that occurred in their presence. Communist Party of India (CPI) secretary D Raja on Monday questioned the inaction by the state police and questioned why no arrests were made so far. Speaking to the media D Raja said, "Police and head officials were present in full strength. Why there is no arrest so far? Police should answer now, why no arrest has been made so far? Yogendra Yadav was pushed, I was also there, but the Delhi Police didn't take any action. Where is democracy? The institutions are being targeted, where is the future going? ABVP had the responsibility to stop those masked goons. Why didn't they stopped them?"

In a statement, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the Police of creating fear among students while giving free passage to the masked goons. He said, "The police created fear on the campus and injured so many students. There was a video that showed that the police gave safe passage to the masked men. When protesters came and protested, the same slogans of hatred were raised against the protesters. This is a central university in the capital of our country, For these kinds of incidents, it is for the government to decide on what kind of message you are sending to the whole world."

Along with that, Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh and senior Congress leader took the Delhi Police to task for remaining "silent spectators" in the mayhem. He said, "Delhi Police cannot remain silent spectators to this mayhem unleashed by a handful of goons in the premier university. This is barbaric, atrocious and needs to be tackled with an iron hand." The national capital Police come under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, considering the fact that Delhi is a Union Territory.