JNU Violence: Google Asks Delhi Police To Get Court Order For Chat Details Of Perpetrators

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had written to Google to provide information about 33 members of two WhatsApp groups following the January 2020 violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). However, Google has now responded by saying that such details can only be provided by the police under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) after receiving the Letter Rogatory, that is, order from the court, as per reports.

On January 5, 2020, at least 100 masked people armed with sticks and rods had gone on a rampage inside the university for around four hours, leaving 36 students, teachers, and staff injured. An FIR was registered and the case was transferred to the Crime Branch. No arrests have been made so far.

WhatsApp refuses to share details

The police had written to WhatsApp and Google seeking details of messages, pictures, and videos shared by 33 students and members of two WhatsApp groups 'Unity Against Left' and 'Friends of RSS'. WhatsApp declined to share the details and Google recently sent a reply, stating that the information pertains to services provided by Google, which is a company that operates in the United States and is governed by US laws.

Assurance of data security

The company said that they would keep the data secure, but would share it only after receiving the request letter under MLAT. According to the police, in the time of such cases, Google follows diplomatic procedures established between the jurisdiction requesting the data and the US government.

What is Letter Rogatory?

Letter Rogatory is a formal request from an overseas court, seeking legal assistance in the investigation of an institution in another country. MLAT is an agreement between two or more countries to collect and exchange information to enforce public or criminal laws.

Email addresses of 33 students were shared with Google

Email addresses of 33 students and two WhatsApp group members were shared by the Delhi police with Google. According to reports, the investigators had to do this because no WhatsApp group was found on the phones of the students who were questioned in connection with the incident. This suggested that the suspects probably deleted their chats. As per reports, the police believe that sharing the backup of Google's WhatsApp messages will help in the investigation.