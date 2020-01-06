JNUTU Blames VC For The Brutal Attack On Students Inside Campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Union (JNUTU) on Monday blamed the VC M. Jagadesh Kumar for the brutal and violent attack on the students inside the campus in Delhi. The teachers also said that the masked goons entered the campus with the help of the JNU administration.

In the media briefing, the Teachers Union said, "Goons were invited from outside and they were in numbers of about 70 people. They have vandalised the hostels, teachers houses. They even entered the houses of the teachers and threatened them The children have been crying yesterday, it has been pathetic and a difficult situation for us. I thank the media for immediately showing it on their channels. The whole hooliganism was going on in the campus for two-three hours and later the police came into action for just a while."

"Otherwise, when the meeting was taking place the police just took around in the campus and in spite of police being inside the campus, these goons with their sticks and rods have gone to the hostel and teacher's quarters. This has been happening from January 3 to January 5, there has been continuous violence on the campus. The JNU administration under the leadership of VC M. Jagadesh Kumar has failed to maintain peace and harmony in the campus. He wants to run the university in his own way without any democracy at all. If you don't listen to him, he can go to any level and these goons have entered with the help of the administration of JNU," they stated.

VC reacts to the attack

After the incident, the VC- Jagadesh Kumar called for peace and asserted that the top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of the students. Furthermore, he assured that the semester registration would be held without 'hindrance.'

VC M. Jagadesh Kumar said, "Would like to appeal to all students to maintain peace. University stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance. They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students."

Delhi police file first report

Stating the hand of 'outsiders in masks', Delhi police said that the scuffle between the Left-wing and Right-wing students escalated post-Sunday noon. They added that 'masked outsiders' entered hostel at 5 PM and attacked students, faculty and damaged property. On being called by the JNU administration at 6:30 PM, Delhi police entered the campus, held a flag march and has talked to several students inside. Perpetrators are yet to be identified.

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh have been injured. The tussle between the students was due to disagreement over student registration for the Winter course, as stated by JNU administration.

Protests are currently in progress outside JNU, AIIMS and outside Delhi Police Headquarters. Several Opposition politicians have blamed the BJP and the ABVP for the attack, alleging Delhi police's involvement in the attack. Meanwhile, the BJP has condemned the attack but stood by ABVP which has claimed several of its members have been injured including its presidential candidate.

