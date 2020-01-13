Masked Woman In JNU Violence Videos Identified; Hails From Delhi University: Delhi Police

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) team of Delhi Crime Branch has identified the masked woman who was seen in videos of JNU violence where 50 odd goons entered the campus and beat up students, teachers as well as destroyed campus property. The SIT team has identified the woman as a student of Delhi University. As per sources, soon she will be served notice to join the investigation. In one of the videos that went viral after the attack on the JNU students, the woman was spotted in a blue scarf, and was seen wielding a stick and threatening students along with two other men inside Sabarmati hostel.

Investigation by the Delhi Police

This development comes days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started their investigation into the matter. Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke, on Friday, had briefed the media on the ongoing investigation where he revealed that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF were responsible for all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5 incident.

He had also stated that 9 students have been identified from the viral videos and photos - mainly belonging to the four organizations. Two of the nine identified attackers were from ABVP. Moreover, ruling the role of outsiders, as highly unlikely, he stated that the campus was sprawling and that the masked mob mainly comprised of Left students. "Notices will be served to these people and to explain their involvement," he had said.

The police has also identified 37 people out of a group of 60 who were part of the Whatsapp group that is believed to have been created while the violence escalated on the JNU campus. In all 49 people have been sent notices by the police. In its first briefing on the shocking Jan 5 violence, the Delhi Police had named 7 Left-affiliated students including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, as well as 2 ABVP leaders, in connection with the violence.

