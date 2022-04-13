JNU's Kaveri Hostel Committee Says Ram Navami Clash Result Of 'administrative Callousness'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel and Mess Committee released a statement on Wednesday, April 13, in regard to clashes that broke out between two student groups allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami.

The Committee informed that the "unfortunate set of events was a disappointing consequence of administrative callousness; suppression and politicisation of the Right to Choice of Food", and accused ABVP members of making false claims and trying "to twist the narrative toward a communal direction."

"We see that ABVP has made two false claims and tried to twist the narrative toward a communal direction when in essence, the issue was about freedom of right to food. At the same time, non-veg food was cooked in other hostels without hassle. Therefore, only Kaveri was chosen as the site for mischief, hiding behind such baseless reasons," the Kaveri Hostel Committee said.

The ABVP had accused Left organisations and the Hostel Committee of objecting to their Ram Navami celebrations. However, the Committee said that ABVP members had no objection to the food menu on that day.

"There are videos to prove that ABVP activists, many of them not residents of Kaveri hostel, actually threatened the chicken meat supplier not once but twice, and sent him away. There is the official statement in the news of the chicken meat supplier present as well to support this claim," the Committee said in its statement.

'Menu for any single day cannot be changed unilaterally'

It informed that it is a "democratically elected body" that decides the mess menu in a "democratic manner". "A matter internal to Kaveri hostel blew out of proportions...and the officials must take accountability," the Committee said.

"The menu for any single day cannot be changed unilaterally without such dire reasons as that of a supply shortage of raw materials. If it must change, such a change should be incorporated through a General Body Meeting (GBM) amongst the residents of the hostel, and must be of a permanent character."

"During the days of Navratri, the menu remain unaltered with the consensus of the student community. Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian food was cooked and people ate according to their preferences," the statement added.

'Violent incidents taking place due to administrative incapability'

Further justifying its claims, the Committee stated, "The information about a potential fallout reached the administrative ears long before matters got extremely violent. Yet, no official intervened. Hence, the official press release is filled with false claims from the administration's side, and we demand that it is urgently taken back."

"That such violent incidents are taking place due to administrative incapability or lack of will, is a sign of deep worry. The Committee has demanded 'an independent enquiry' upon the Wardens of Kaveri Hostel and that the representatives from JNU meet the victims of the clashes and further identify them to initiate legal action accordingly," it added.

JNU clash on Ram Navami

Two student groups have claimed that over 60 students were injured in clashes that erupted on Ram Navami. The Left-controlled JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused each other of pelting stones. The Left outfits claimed about 50 of their members were injured, while the ABVP said their 10-12 activists were hurt.

Several purported videos of the violence surfaced on social media, with one them showing Akhtarista Ansari, a second-year MA student of Sociology, bleeding from the head. Officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

The JNUSU also alleged that the “ABVP members” stopped the mess vendor from supplying chicken and attacked him in the afternoon. However, the right-wing ABVP denied the charge and claimed that “Leftists” obstructed a Ram Navami puja in the hostel.