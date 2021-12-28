JNU's 'misogynistic' Circular Stirs Row, NCW Seeks Removal; 'teach Harassers, Not Victims'

Taking strong objection to the 'misogynistic' circular of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for a counselling session on sexual harassment offered to students of the central university, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma sought its withdrawal. Notably, the NCW head suggested that JNU's internal complaint committee (ICC) should maintain a 'victim-centred approach and not otherwise'.

Taking to Twitter, Rekha Sharma shared, "Why all the teachings are always for girls only? Time to teach harassers, not the victims. The misogynist circular of JNU should be withdrawn. The internal committee should have a Victim-Centered approach and not otherwise."

NCW slams JNU's controversial circular on 'Why is sexual harassment counselling session required?'

Further, Sharma attached an image of the controversial JNU circular's clause 3 with her tweet, which reads, " 'Girls supposed to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends to avoid any harassment.' While the NCW head has not highlighted the previous clause, the statement is no less outrageous. It reads, "boys generally cross the thin line between friendship bantering and sexual harassment".

Why all the teachings are always for girls only? Time to teach harassers not the victims. The misogynist circular of #JNU should be withdrawn. Internal commattee should have Victim-Centered approach and not otherwise. pic.twitter.com/Z6x4h7L351 — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) December 28, 2021

JNU 'misogynistic' circular on sexual harassment sparks row

Rekha Sharma's statement refers to the heavily-criticised notification issued by JNU, published on the varsity's official website, stating 'girls supposed to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends to avoid any harassment' and further, counselling sessions will be organised for addressing such issues concerning sexual harassment.

The prejudiced and 'misogynistic' purview of JNU authorities could not evade the public domain and the circular has drawn the ire of several student bodies and teacher body outfits who have reeked it of victim shaming. Flagging objections with the circular, students and teachers claim the attempt to trivialise such grave predicament concerning sexual harassment translate into rampant sexual offences and further reduce it to a 'banter'.

The NCW head's criticism comes to the fore against the contentious JNU circular published in complete disregard of sexual harassment victims by placing the onus of 'drawing the tangible line between boys and themselves' on girls/victims only. Further, the notification implies that a girl should maintain distance with boys to avoid sexual harassment, preconditioning that incidents of sexual harassment are a two-way affair and as if a girl has a part to play after stressing one 'no'.

