JNUSU Prez & 20 Others Named In Delhi Police FIR For 'vandalism' Before Campus Violence

Delhi Police has filed FIRs against JNU Student Union (JNUSU) leader Aishe Ghosh and eight others for allegedly vandalising the server room of the university on January 4, a day before the violence that was unleashed inside the campus. The JNUSU president was discharged from the hospital, along with 34 others on Monday morning, after being attacked by the masked mob, however, no arrests have been made yet.

The FIR was registered on January 5 by JNU administration against 21 students Left-leaning students, including the JNUSU president over the alleged vandalism. The Delhi Police had taken up three complaints from the different quarters that it had received, and they were mulling whether to include all of those complaints into one FIR. 21 students named in the FIR are also accused of vandalising, blocking the server room, attacking the security guards and creating a ruckus in the registration process. The FIR pertains a day before the clashes that erupted inside the campus. The JNUSU has held several protests since October 28 last year against the steep fee hike by the JNU administration.

In her first statement, Aishe Ghosh asserted that the mayhem was perpetrated by goons of RSS and ABVP. The JNUSU president further stated that the 'organised' attack on students was being promoted on campus for the past few days. The JNUSU president was discharged from the AIIMS on Monday morning.

She said, "I would like to say that students of Jamia, AMU have been assaulted brutally. RSS goons, RSS-affiliated professors and ABVP people have organised the attack on students. Yesterday's incident did not happen in isolation. In the past 4-5 days, violence was somehow promoted in the campus, through RSS-affiliated professors and ABVP." Aishe Ghosh further said that the goons were targetting students and calling them by their names before assaulting. She accused the Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar and JNU administration of sending goons inside the campus. The JNU student said that an environment to polarise students was deliberately created.

JNUSU alleged that the members of the ABVP, with their faces masked, were moving in the campus with rods, lathis and hammers and thrashing students. On the contrary, on Monday, indulging in a blame-game, ABVP shared a video that allegedly showed the JNUSU president along with a mob of masked men on Sunday evening, prior to the violence. However, in a clarification, the JNUSU said that Aishe Ghosh had in fact objected to the presence of masked goons inside the campus and she went inside the hostel to clear them out.

