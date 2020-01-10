Embarrassment For Left: JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh Among 9 Named In Delhi Police's JNU Probe

In a major development in the probe into the shocking JNU violence, the Delhi Police has identified the goons who were involved in the stone-pelting incident on January 5. The goons allegedly pelted-stones on the students who wanted to be a part of the registration process for the semester. In its revelations, the police reiterated what Republic TV had revealed earlier from videos that had been accessed from the day of the violence.

Republic TV had first reported that a man with a red mask on his face who was seen pelting stones was an AISA activist named Chunchun Kumar. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has also been identified, with the police's dossier mirroring the video accessed by Republic in which she was seen leading a mob in the JNU campus before the violence escalated later that day.

Delhi Police release pictures, lists names

In a press briefing, Dr Joy Tirkey, DCP/Crime, Delhi Police speaking on JNU Violence said, "Three cases have been registered till now, and they are being investigated by us." Delhi Police also released the pictures of these suspects and said that they will soon start interrogating them. Speaking about the violence, Dr Tirkey said that JNU administration had decided to go for online registration of students from January 1-5, and JNU Students' Union including Students Front of India (SFI), All India Students Federation (AISF), All India Students Association (AISA) and Democratic Students Federation (DSF) were against it.

The following persons were named by the Delhi Police, of which 7 are from the Left and 2 are from ABVP:

Chunchun Kumar

Aishe Ghosh

Pankaj Mishra

Bhaskar Vijay

Suchaita Talukdar

Priya Ranjan

Samant

Yogender Bharadwaj

Vikas Pate

Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa also said, "The investigation regarding the criminal cases filed in connection with JNU violence incident is being done by Crime Branch. But it has been observed that a lot of misinformation related to these cases is being circulated."

Attack on JNU students

The attack on JNU students had sparked nationwide protests with students from various universities across the country stood in solidarity with them. On Sunday evening, JNU students were attacked by masked goons. As many as said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars. JNU students union president Aishe Ghosh was injured. In the video that surfaced right after the attack, she is heard saying: "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up". She was released from hospital the following day, by when the earlier video of her leading a masked mob had also come out.

Meanwhile, the ABVP had also alleged that its leaders had been attacked and their presidential candidate Manish Jangid has also been beaten up. Moreover, 11 of their workers are missing. Releasing a statement, Ashutosh Singh of ABVP alleged that they have been attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations.

