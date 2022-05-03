Jodhpur Clash: CM Gehlot Calls High-level Meet; Warns Action Against Anti-social Elements

Hours after the violence erupted in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot instructed the district administration to maintain law and order situation at all costs. Gehlot appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony in the district and warned against the anti-social elements. He has also urged all political parties to unite and resolve the issue. In the wake of the clashes, CM Gehlot has called a high-level meeting with DGP and other officials regarding the law and order situation in the state.

'Strict Action against anti-social elements': Rajasthan CM Warns

"I want to appeal to people to maintain peace and end the violence. This type of tension is not good for the people of Jodhpur and again if some anti-social elements are found, I've instructed the police to deal strictly with anti-social elements. Everyone should understand that we've to maintain brotherhood. I would like to appeal to ministers irrespective of the parties stand united to deal with this issue," Ashok Gehlot told ANI.

Jodhpur violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night. As per sources, the altercation started after objections were raised to a flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons were injured in the violence. Reportedly, there is heavy police deployment in the area even now.

As a precautionary measure, the Jodhpur district administration temporarily suspended internet services in the district. According to an order disseminated by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur starting at 1 am Tuesday.

This followed after several people were injured in stone-pelting between two communities on Monday night after some miscreants replaced one community's religious flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle with that of another. People from the other community objected to this move, resulting in clashes. During this, the crowd also uprooted loudspeakers installed in the area for the Eid prayers. Police reached the spot and intervened in the matter to disperse the crowd.

