Jodhpur Clashes: Curfew Extended Till May 6; Internet Services To Be Shut Down For 2 Days

The situation in Rajasthan's Jodhpur continues to remain tense even after the imposition of Section 144 as fresh communal clashes were reported on Tuesday after Eid prayers. According to sources, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has extended that curfew, which was imposed in nearly ten areas, till Friday, May 6. The internet service will also remain shut for two more days.

As per the visuals accessed by Republic TV, the police personnel were seen lathi charging the miscreants. While the exact cause of the violence is unclear, sources revealed that public property including a vehicle belonging to the police was damaged.

A day after the Jodhpur clashes, CM Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP of 'dragging issues' and attempting to create instability on the ground. While speaking to the media, the Congress leader alleged that 'anti-government campaign' was being run by BJP on the instructions of the high command to stoke tensions in the aftermath of the clashes.

He said, "BJP bulldozes the homes of the poor, the high command has instructed it. They have been given the homework, which is why they are dragging issues. In Karauli something happened, in an hour it was sorted. But the entire country's media is still playing it. Rajgarh they did on their own, just to defame our government. We have the information on how messages are sent to run an anti-government campaign."

Jodhpur clashes

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a communal clash broke out at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night. As per Republic's sources, the altercation started after objections were raised to a religious flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police, in order to control the situation, tried to disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons including four policemen were injured in the violence. From 1 am on Tuesday, internet services were suspended in the entire Jodhpur district.