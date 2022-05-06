Jodhpur Clashes: Curfew Relaxed In City After Violence; ADG Assures 'peace Maintained'

In a major development, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Sanjay Aggarwal has announced certain relaxations amid the curfew that was imposed after the Jodhpur clashes. According to the new orders, movement is permitted in the city from 8 AM till 10 PM. The curfew was imposed in parts of the city for bringing the situation under control. In an earlier order, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government had ordered a curfew till May 6 while internet services were also suspended in the area.

The ADG further informed that the police has made necessary arrests in the case and claimed that peace has been restored and is being maintained in the area. Giving details of the arrests, ADG Aggarwal said that 211 have been detained after 22-23 FIRs were filled, and it is pertinent to mention that some were released on bail.

The police in the area have asked people to refrain from spreading and believing rumours. The police officer further added that they will be taking action against those who are caught spreading rumours post Jodhpur clashes. "Don't believe in any rumours, action will be taken who are spreading rumours & provoking," said Sanjay Aggarwal.

On May 6, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issued a press release claiming that the people of the state were angry with the media over coverage of the clashes.

The press release stated, "During discussions, the city residents expressed anger over the media coming from outside exaggerating the incident and trying to sully the image of Jodhpur. The city residents demanded an end to this situation. In these meetings, the city's representatives said that Jodhpur has been the symbol of peace, communal harmony and mutual trust but the media from outside is unnecessarily exaggerating the incident. Because of this, the sentiments of the city residents have been hurt. In these meetings, an appeal was made to not trust fake news."

Jodhpur Violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent conflict erupted at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday, May 2, night between two communities. As per the police, the arguments between a group of Hindus and Muslims erupted at the Jalori Gate over a flag being raised at the Balmukund Bissa circle by the latter on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Following that, both sides pelted stones at each other and thrashed one another with sticks, lathis, and iron rods. The police attempted to defuse the situation by using the public address system, but they were unsuccessful.

