Massive Setback for Vadras | Jodhpur Court Quashes Robert Vadra's Plea In Bikaner Land Scam Case

Big setback for Robert Vadra and Maureen Vadra as Jodhpur Court dismisses the petition of Mahesh Nagar and others in the alleged Bikaner land scam case.

Megha Rawat

In a big setback for Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra, the Jodhpur High Court has dismissed the petition of Mahesh Nagar and others in the case of forgery of government land in Kolayat. Notably, the Jodhpur High Court has stayed Vadra's arrest for 2 weeks. 

A money laundering case was registered by the ED in September 2015, claiming that Skylight Hospitality had acquired land in Kolayat village of Bikaner, which was meant for the rehabilitation of the poor villagers.

The Jodhpur High Court, in its verdict on Thursday, ruled that Enforcement Directorate's interrogation will continue in the alleged Bikaner land scam. The probe is related to the purchase of 275 bighas of land allegedly by the company in the Kolayat area of the border district of Bikaner. It was alleged that Vadra made a 615% profit by selling the land for several crores after purchasing it for Rs 72 lakhs.

Bikaner land deal case

Enforcement Directorate registered a criminal case of money laundering in 2016 on the basis of FIRs filed by the Rajasthan police after the local tehsildar lodged a complaint in Bikaner. Later, on January 21, 2019, the court asked Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a partner in Skylight Hospitality, and his mother Maureen Vadra, to appear before the ED for questioning. Both were given interim bail by the court.

“Today, the hearing was concluded before the single-judge bench of Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati in a money laundering case related to a land scam in the Kolayat area. After hearing the matter for three days, the hearing concluded today and the judgment will be pronounced on Thursday,” said additional solicitor general Rajdeepak Rastogi on Wednesday. 

Sources said that a prayer was made by Vadra's counsel to quash the ECIR (enforcement case information report) which is not an FIR (first information report).

 

