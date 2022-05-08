In Jodhpur, Man Attacked By Knife Amid Curfew Just Days After Communal Clashes

As curfew in Jodhpur due to the recent communal calshes was extended until May 10, another crime was witnessed in the city on Sunday when a man named Danish was attacked with a knife in broad daylight. Jodhpur police are currently investigating the CCTV footage of the attack. The victim is currently admitted to hospital and the accused has been arrested.

While speaking to the media, Jodhpur Police Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi said, "We are investigating the CCTV footage. It's nothing serious. We are verifying and then will act accordingly. Danish has been injured. Just minor injuries under the knee , nothing serious."

Following the incidents of communal violence in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, the district administration had decided to extend the imposed curfew until midnight on May 8. In latest order, the curfew has now been extended until 7 a.m. on May 10.

The situation in Jodhpur is under control, say Police

Communal violence broke out a few hours before Eid in Jodhpur, leading to tensions in the area. The agitation erupted over the placement of religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, leading to stone-pelting, in which five policemen were injured.

In an immediate response, the Jodhpur Police ordered imposing a curfew besides suspending mobile internet services in the area. The situation was also brought under control with the helo of heavy police deployment. Cases were also registered against several people and arrests are being made.

Earlier on Thursday, Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather had said that the situation in Jodhpur is under control and further ensured that steps are being taken to maintain law and order.