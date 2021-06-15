Jodhpur Man Weaves Cots With COVID-19 Advisory To Spread Awareness Amid Pandemic

In an attempt to spread awareness during the coronavirus pandemic, a man in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur weaves cautionary messages on the cots to educate the communities about the novel SARS-CoV-2 disease. "I have been making cots for a long time. This time, I thought I should make it for the country. I wrote a message on the cot to make people aware about COVID,” the cot maker, known by his first name Shravan, told ANI. Shravan weaves COVID-19 advisory such as 'Desh Jeetega, Corona Harega', and 'Do Gaz Doori, Mask Hai Zaroori' on the cots so that the families that purchase the cot adhere to the health safety guidelines to keep protected against the virus and save lives.

Rajasthan | A man in Jodhpur inscribes messages on cots he weaves, to spread awareness about COVID-19



Shravan says, "I have been making cots for a long time. This time, I thought I should make it for the country. I wrote a message on the cot to make people aware about COVID." pic.twitter.com/1Kxn7ridkc — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

The Rajasthan’s man is among the many artists and creators in the challenging times of the pandemic who have been making efforts to think out of the box to raise awareness about the COVID-19 protocols. On Monday, Rajasthan recorded 277 fresh confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 6 fatalities recorded in Jaipur and at least four in Bikaner, according to the state official’s data. Thus far, 9,34,652 people have recovered from the infection. The total death toll across the state stands at 8,815. While the government and the health officials continue to educate the residents to follow the cover appropriate norms to stop the spread, artists like Shravan have been in the forefront spreading awareness among the people.

Jail inmates create COVID-19 awareness with 'graffiti'

Earlier, similarly, the inmates in Indian jails hit the headlines for drawing graffiti on the walls of Pilibhit detention facility about the COVID-19. A prisoner named Anupam Trivedi composed a poem that consisted of tips on how to combat the COVID-19 spread that inspired the prisoners to adhere to the health safety protocols. The prisoner channeled the artist in him and painted the walls of Uttar Pradesh‘s district prison center that created arenas about the coronavirus. The paint colour, brushes, and other materials were arranged by the prison guards as the inmate designed artwork to express gratitude towards the medics and condemned the attacks on the doctor as an ‘act of devilry’. The drawings also highlighted the importance of social distancing and wearing face masks to keep others safe during the pandemic.