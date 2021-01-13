Jodhpur: Nation Bids Adieu To Captain Ankit Gupta With Chants Of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

The last rites of Captain Ankit Gupta, whose body was recovered on Tuesday after gone missing for five days, was performed with full state honours on Wednesday. Scores of people chanting slogan of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' bid adieu to the martyred Captain during his final journey in Jodhpur.

The 10 Para (Special Forces) officer's mortal remains were recovered on Tuesday from Jodhpur's Kalyana Lake where he had gone missing since last Thursday. During a training exercise in Jodhpur, the captain dived into the lakh along with other trainees but did not come up even as other trainees surfaced.

Body recovered after a six-day search operation

The six-day-long search operation in the lake, that ended on Tuesday with recovering his body, was one of the longest such operations, involving a special camera team, the MARCOS unit of the Navy, the NDRF, the SDRF, a Civil Defence team, private local divers as well as divers and experts from the Army and the police who tirelessly embarked upon a mission to search the missing officer day and night in the massive lake.

Captain Anit Gupta had married just less than three months ago and had returned to complete his special training after his wedding. Captain Ankit Gupta hailed from Gurgaon, Haryana and his family members had arrived in Jodhpur on Saturday after he went missing.

Rajiv Gandhi police station SHO Soni had said that some officers from the Special Forces tried to locate him on their own when he did not come up along with other trainees, but when they failed to do it, they informed their seniors who rushed to the lake and a search operation involving experts was launched.

