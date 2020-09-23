'No Mask - No Service' Campaign To Spread COVID-19 Awareness Launched In Jodhpur

In an attempt to raise awareness among the public regarding COVID-19, the Jodhpur district administration has launched a 'no mask- no service' and 'no mask- no entry' campaign on September 22. Multiple posters encouraging people to use mask have been pasted on vehicles across Jodhpur as a part of this awareness drive. Witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Jodhpur district collector Indrajeet Singh said that strict awareness is necessary to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

"Besides strictness, awareness is also necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The number of severe cases has been increasing in the state. The district administration, Police & Municipal Corporation are trying to create awareness among people that they won't be allowed at places or given services without masks," Singh told the media.

COVID-19 outbreak in Rajasthan

The number of people getting affected by pandemic has been increasing continuously. As per the latest data shared by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in the past 24 hours,1912 new cases and 15 deaths have been reported. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan is 18,614. So far, 98,812 people have successfully recovered from Coronavirus. According to the latest tweet shared by the Indian Council of Medical Research, the number of total samples tested in the country up to September 22nd is 6,62,79,462.

Union Health Ministry on September 23 said that India's daily Coronavirus testing capacity has increased to over 12 lakh. Taking to Twitter, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) wrote that more COVID-19 tests results in early identification of positive cases. In another tweet, MoHFW also informed that India has recorded recoveries that exceed the new Coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day.

As India rides the wave of very HIGH testing, several States/UTs have demonstrated better #COVID19 response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) and commensurate lower Positivity Rate than the national average. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) September 23, 2020

"India's testing capacity has surged to more than 12L daily tests. Higher than 6.5 cr total tests have been conducted across the country. Higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence revealed, eventually positivity rate will fall," (MoHFW) said in a tweet.

