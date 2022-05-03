Jodhpur Violence: Fresh Morning Clashes Reported Amid Section 144; CP Appeals For Peace

The situation in Jodhpur remained tense even after the imposition of Section 144 as fresh clashes were reported after Eid prayers on Tuesday morning. As per visuals, the police personnel were seen lathi charging the miscreants. While the exact cause of the violence is unclear, sources revealed that public property including a vehicle belonging to the police was damaged. Speaking to the media, Jodhpur Police Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi appealed for peace and maintained that the situation is under control at present.

The Jodhpur Police Commissioner remarked, "I will tell everyone to return to their homes and remain peaceful. I congratulate my Muslim brothers on the occasion of Eid. The situation is under control, we have made sufficient arrangements and I am leaving for a flag march. Action will be taken as per law against those who have acted in contravention of the law. Some police personnel sustained minor injuries."

"Even today morning, there was a (law and order) situation. We took action and brought it under control. We will take cognizance and will file FIR if we receive complaints from the people. Section 144 has been in place before. When people take out processions during festivals, it is done with permission," he added.

Jodhpur violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night. Sources contended that the altercation started after objections were raised to a religious flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons including 4 policemen were injured in the violence. From 1 am on Tuesday, internet services were suspended in the entire Jodhpur district.