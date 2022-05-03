Jodhpur Violence: Rajasthan Govt Promises Thorough Investigation; 'Not The Time To Blame'

After another instance of communal flareup was noted in Rajasthan, this time in Jodhpur, the state administration held a press briefing on Tuesday. In the briefing that had in attendance Ministers Subhash Garg and Rajendra Yadav as well as ADG (law & order), it was outlined that right now was the time to investigate, get to the root cause of the matter, and not blame each other. The statement came after the Opposition slammed the ruling Congress party for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"We are trying to maintain peace"

Cautioning the media to crosscheck the veracity of the images and videos before putting them out, the administration underlined that there were numerous meetings lined up to discuss the incident of violence. "We are here for two days, we will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident in which over 50 people sustained injuries," it said.

Assuring that the Ashok Gehlot government was trying its best to maintain peace in Rajasthan, the administration suspected the involvement of what it called 'an element'.

"Good people won't create problems during Eid", it said, adding that the community furled its flag on its religious festival just like any other community, and claimed that there was nothing wrong with that.

The administration also cleared the air around a motorbike being burnt down to ashes. "The bike was not set on fire. Petrol got leak from there. It didn't seem like that petrol bottle was thrown on the bike," it said.

Jodhpur violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, on Monday, communal tension broke out in Jodhpur, leading to stone pelting.The situation was brought under control with heavy deployment of police but the tension re-escalated after the Namaz on Tuesday morning when some people pelted stones near the Jalori Gate, injuring more than a dozen, including policemen.

After the incident, curfew was imposed in 10 police stations of Jodhpur city on Tuesday, as a preventive measure. Udai Mandir, Nagori Gate, Khanda Phalsa, Pratap Nagar, Dev Nagar, Soor Sagar and Sardarpura are among the police stations limits where the curfew has been imposed until midnight of May 4, according to the police.

So far, 50 have been detained in relation to the case, and the police are interrgoating them to get the details of how the violence broke out.