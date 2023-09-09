Joe Biden & Sheikh Hasina Share Light Moments At G20 Summit In Delhi, Take A Selfie

President of the United States of America (USA) Joe Biden and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina shared light moments at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, September 9. They took a selfie during a casual moment at the meeting of the G20 gathering. Bangladesh PM Hasina is being accompanied by Saima Wazed, her daughter and chair of the national advisory committee on autism and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Notably, the all-decked-up Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at the Pragati Maidan hosted the opening of the two-day 18th G20 Summit. The heads of state of the G20, African Union and other nations were greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they arrived at the summit site.

Historic G20 New Delhi leaders' declaration

US President Joe Biden made a stunning entry at the venue of the G20 summit in New Delhi, sporting sunglasses and an all-blue suit. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opted for timeless pearls and a light pink saree for the first day of the summit. As the deliberation continued, India was able to bring the member nations to a common declaration.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant lined out the focal points of the New Delhi Declaration. He tweeted, "Historical & Path breaking G20 Declaration with 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in today's world. Demonstrates PM Narendra Modi's leadership in today’s world." Furthermore, he also shared the focus points of the declaration.