Joe Biden Is Looking Forward To Meet PM Modi At G20 Summit In Bali: US Security Advisor

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that POTUS Joe Biden is looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit this year, which is set to begin on December 1 in Indonesia's Bali. During a press conference on November 11, Sullivan was asked if PM Modi will be visiting the White House to which his response was, "India is the President of G20 next year, so President Joe Biden will certainly intend to be a participant in G20." He also recalled the meeting between PM Modi and the US President at the White House after Biden took the office. The two had the opportunity to talk in person and had talked on the phone and on video multiple times.

Sullivan further stated that both countries have a practical and productive relationship that sees their common interest in a number of critical problems which has strengthened the US-India partnership.

G20 is a primer forum for global economic cooperation which represents around two-thirds of the world population, 85 percent of the global GDP, and 75 percent of the global trade. In the time of India's G20 presidency, the PM Modi-led government will be hosting 200 meetings in 32 different areas at multiple locations throughout the country. The summit is scheduled to be held next year and would be one of the highest-profile international meetings to be hosted by India.

Biden addresses COP27

During his visit to Egypt for the 27th United Nations' Climate Change Conference (COP 27), Joe Biden met with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. While addressing the leaders at COP 27, Biden stressed American leadership at a time when the country is dealing with broad criticism for being the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in history. According to Biden, "Action is a responsibility of global leadership." He further said that countries that are in a better position to help should be supporting the developing countries so that they are able to make better climate decisions, facilitate their energy transitions and build a path to prosperity compatible with climate imperatives. Other global threats are also on the table to be discussed by Biden starting from Russia's war in Ukraine, escalated tensions with China, the potential global recession in the coming months, North Korea's provocations, and Iran's nuclear program.

(With ANI inputs)