Jogger's Death At Worli Seaface Due To 'reckless' Act Of Motorist; Fitness Enthusiasts Traumatised, Says Her Husband

The "reckless act" of the motorist who allegedly ran over and killed a 57-year-old jogger had not only traumatised her family, but also runners and fitness enthusiasts in the city, the victim's husband told a court here on Friday. Rajalakshmi Ramakrishnan, a tech firm CEO, was hit by a speeding car during her morning walk on the Worli seaface promenade last week.

The victim's husband Vijay Ramakrishnan moved an intervention plea before a court here, seeking to be heard in the bail proceeding of the accused Sumer Merchant. His intervention plea was allowed by the court on Friday.

Ramakrishnan, in his plea, said the investigation in the case is in progress and the charges levelled against the accused are serious. “The accused has behaved and acted in the most reckless, negligent, socially and morally irresponsible manner causing grave irreparable loss and trauma not only to the intervenor, but also to all pedestrians, runners and fitness enthusiasts in the city,” stated the plea, which was filed through advocate Hemant Ingle.

It further mentioned that the two crucial witnesses are friends of the accused who have testified before the police that “the accused was driving the car in a drunken state in a rash and negligent manner”. The duo has stated that in fact they tried to stop him, but the accused continued to drive recklessly and killed the deceased on the spot, the plea said.

“It is the case of the prosecution that the accused along with others was driving rashly and negligently under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics and psychotropic substances at speeds beyond permissible limits and dashed the deceased causing her death instantaneously,” it stated. Merchant, in his bail application before the sessions court, blamed sharp turns on the road for the accident and claimed that it was a blind spot for drivers.

The intervenor, however, cited that the topography of the place of accident does not even remotely suggest that there was any blind spot. The court will hear arguments on Merchant's bail plea on April 5.