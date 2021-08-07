Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Vaccine Approved For Emergency Use In India; 5 Jabs In Use Now

In a boost to India's vaccination drive, Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Janssen vaccine has been given approval for Emergency Use in India on Saturday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. With Janssen vaccine, India's vaccine basket has expanded to five - Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, Moderna vaccine (mRNA-1273) and now J&J's Janssen vaccine. There are five more vaccines in the pipeline - Zydus Cadila's ZyCOV-D, Gennova's mRNA vaccine, Biological E's Corbevax, Covaxin's nasal vaccine and Novovax's Covovax.

J&J vaccine approved in India

India expands its vaccine basket!



Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India.



Now India has 5 EUA vaccines.



This will further boost our nation's collective fight against #COVID19 — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 7, 2021

J&J: One-shot vaccine effective against Delta variant

In July, J&J announced that its vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent COVID variants. The eight-month-long study which has been submitted to bioRxiv for review, showed that the single-shot vaccine has neutralizing antibody activity against the Delta variant at an even higher level than what was recently observed for the Beta (B.1.351) variant in South Africa. The Jannsen vaccine has been authorised by WHO and is available in most nations on an emergency basis.

"We believe that our vaccine offers durable protection against COVID-19 and elicits neutralizing activity against the Delta variant”, said Paul Stoffels, Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson. He added, “This adds to the robust body of clinical data supporting our single-shot vaccine’s ability to protect against multiple variants of concern”. The study has stated that the Jannsen vaccine was 85 percent effective against severe/critical disease and demonstrated protection against hospitalization and death. The single-dose vaccine is stored at 2° to 8°C and has an easy delivery system.

Meanwhile, Janssen Research & Development chief Mathai Mammen said, "Current data for the eight months studied so far show that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine generates a strong neutralizing antibody response that does not wane; rather, we observe an improvement over time. In addition, we observe a persistent and particularly robust, durable cellular immune response". J&J India has stated that there is no requirement to conduct bridging clinical studies of COVID-19 vaccines in India.

India's vaccination drive

After the rollback of the decentralized vaccine procurement policy, the Centre has started procuring 75% of the vaccine stock and distributing it to the states for free from June 21 onwards. Without giving a specific deadline, the Centre has hinted that all adults might be vaccinated by December 2021. A total of 50,27,98,223 persons have been inoculated whereas 11,05,31,743 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.