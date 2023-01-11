'Join Work Or Face Suspension': CM Mann's Stern Action Against Protesting Punjab Officers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday released a strong note directing the protesting IAS officers to join work immediately or face suspension. Declaring the strike illegal, the Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua to suspend those officers doesn't join work by today.

Punjab CM’s stern action against protesting IAS officers

The action comes in connection with the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers, who have been staging a protest as they went on five-day mass leave beginning from January 9, after the Vigilance Bureau filed a case against a fellow IAS officer Neelima. Earlier in the day, the Punjab police sought a report from the Chief Secretary (CS) in the same case.

In an order, CM Punjab stated, "It has been brought to my notice that some officers are not attending duty in the garb of some strike. They are protesting against strong action taken by the government's corrupt officers. Let this be very clear to everyone that this government has zero tolerance for corruption. Such a strike amounts to blackmailing and arm twisting., It cannot be tolerated by any responsible government".

"Therefore, you are hereby directed to declare this strike illegal, suspend all officers who do not join by 2 pm today and those who do not join after 2 pm, their period of absence should be treated as dies non.”

Notably, Dies non is a day on which no legal business can be done, or which does not count for legal purposes.

Punjab CM asks CS 'if Vigilance took prior sanction to book IAS officer'

The Chief Minister in his letter has questioned the CS whether the vigilance bureau took prior sanction from the Punjab government before booking an IAS officer Neelima for allowing the bifurcation of an industrial plot.

CM Bhagwant Mann asked CS, "I would like that C.S. may immediately check the status as to whether requisite prior approval has been taken or not in the instant case. If not, then immediate consequential action as warranted under the law may be ensured. In addition, CS should call the relevant office record of the Vigialnace Bureau wherein the decision to register the FIR was taken/approved and a proper report may be submitted in this regard," stated Punjab CM's letter.

The letter added, "Further, CS may also issue suitable directions to VB not to violate the provisions as mandated under the law, in future, a well-defined standard operation procedure may also be issued forthwith".