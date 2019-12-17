Joint CP Alok Kumar On Seelampur Incident: 'No Bullets Fired, Situation Under Control'

A protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Tuesday, December 17, turned violent in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area as demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Speaking about the incident, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police stated that the situation is under control and the police did not fire any bullet. He added that some police personnel are injured in the clash and a few vehicles have been damaged.

'No bullet has been fired and only tear gas shells were used'

Alok Kumar said, "When the protesters reached Seelampur point, we barricaded and stopped them. We told them to protest peacefully at that spot. They protested peacefully there for 45 minutes to an hour. The moment when they started dispersing, they started pelting stones. The police fired tear gas shells and the standoff lasted for one and half hour. No bullet has been fired and only tear gas shells were used. The situation is under control now. Some police personnel are injured. Two public transport buses, one Rapid Action Force bus and some bikes have been damaged during the protest."

The police also closed vehicular movement on the 66 feet Road which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad (both carriageways) due to demonstration. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had initially ordered to shut entry and exit gates of five metro stations in and around the area but the gates of Seelampur were soon opened again after the commotion ended.

READ | Jamia violence: Delhi Police confirms arrest of 10 people; none are students

READ | 'Protest at Jamia against CAA was pre-planned, outsiders were involved': Delhi Police

The mood in the capital has been tense since buses and police vehicles were set ablaze in an outbreak of violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University, on Sunday. The varsity's students denied involvement, and police action inside the campus later that evening sparked nationwide protests. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been protested with particular bitterness in the Northeast, where it is seen as a threat to indigeneity. The government has denied that its policy is anti-Muslim and has promised to protect the rights of locals in the Northeast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally appealed for calm both after Sunday's violence in Delhi and during the protests in the Northeast.

READ | Home Ministry claims no bullets fired by Delhi Police during anti-CAA protests at Jamia

READ | Prashant Kishor questions role of Delhi police, asks 'Who will take action against them?'

(With ANI inputs)