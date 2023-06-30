Joint Director Of Haryana Agriculture Department Washed Away In Ganga

In a tragic incident, the Joint Director of Haryana Agriculture Department was washed away in the Ganga in Uttarakhand on Friday. Gajraj Dhandi had gone to Devprayag along with his family and was taking a bath in the Ganga when he slipped into the river and was washed away with the currents.

The state government immediately swung into action and launched search and rescue operation in the area. The local police, along with SDRF and NDRF, were pressed into service for the search operation. About 22 teams of NDRF were on the job to search and spot Gajraj.

As per information, Gajraj is a native of Chandigarh and had gone on a holiday to Uttarakhand. When he slipped into the river, the family sounded for help immediately. People tried to save him but he was washed away with the flow of water.