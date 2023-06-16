Joint Forces Hold Security Meet Amid Terror Threat On Amarnath Yatra; BSF On High Alert

Following the successful conduct of the G20 meeting in Kashmir, Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are all geared up to tackle any challenge ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Border Security Force, deployed along the India-Pakistan border, is maintaining the highest level of alertness to thwart any threats via land and air. Joint Security forces also held a meeting to review the Highway deployment plan for Amarnath Yatra.

3 things you need to know:

Terror threat looms over Amarnath Yatra; security along the route tightened

Intelligence and Security Conference held between Joint Security forces

BSF conducted an anti-tunnel drive along India-Pakistan International Border.

Joint Security forces held an Intelligence and Security Conference between Security forces, Intelligence agencies and civil administration at Dharmund Military Garrison, Ramban. Sharing details on the meeting, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said, “During meeting, the synergy between various agencies was discussed and a thorough plan of action was also out in place for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The highway security grid was also discussed with an aim to increase interaction and co-ordination between joint forces.”

(Joint Intelligence and Security Conference at Ramban for upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2023 | Image: Republic)

In the recent past, BSF officials have seen triple the number of challenges from the adversary; infiltration via the border, dropping of narcotics and ammunition via drones and tunnels have been major challenges along the International Border. To thwart threats from across the border, Jawans of BSF are carrying out round-the-clock drills to ensure that not even a single movement from across the border goes unnoticed. Equipped with sophisticated weapons, troops of BSF are also keeping an eye on any suspected drone movement as the area has witnessed more than a dozen incidents of drone dropping since June 2020 when the first Hexa-Copter drone was shot down by BSF.

Speaking to Republic TV, a BSF jawan deployed on the border said, "We at Border Security Forces are alert on the International Border round the clock. We always remain on alert 24x7 to tackle any kind of challenges emerging.”

The Anti-Tunnel drive by the Border Security Force is also underway along Indo-Pakistan International Border as troops are carrying out area clearance along the fence using digital equipment as well as trained dogs to detect tunnels. Tunnels have been a major threat in recent years as at least three major encounters have taken place in Jammu city in which now-eliminated terrorists from Jaish used tunnels to sneak in into Indian Territory.