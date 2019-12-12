BIG: Joint Movement Against CAB Calls Off Their Strike In Tripura After Meeting Amit Shah

On Thursday, the Joint Movement against Citizenship Amendment Bill called off their strike in Tripura. It is an umbrella organization of all groups in Tripura who are against the CAB. This decision comes after a delegation of the organization including their convenor Anthony Debbarma and BK Hrangkhawl met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed their concerns. Shah assured them that all their concerns would be addressed.

What is the CAB?

The CAB seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. Several parties in the North East such as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this Bill. The opposition contends that the Bill discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality. The CAB was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday after a day-long debate. Two days later, the Upper House of the Parliament cleared the Bill with a majority of 125-105.

Amit Shah lists exemptions

During the debate on CAB in the Lok Sabha, Shah revealed that a majority of the North East would be exempt from the ambit of the Bill. He remarked, “All the states of the Northeast have supported this Bill. Article 371F protects the interests of Sikkim. The entire Arunachal Pradesh is protected by Inner Line Permit. It need not worry. The entire Mizoram is protected by Inner Line Permit. The entire Nagaland is also protected. Manipur is today not protected but we will notify the Bill until Manipur gets the Inner Line protection. This will not be applicable in the tribal areas of Tripura. Nearly the entire area of Meghalaya is outside the CAB. We have set up a committee of people of Assam under clause 6 of the Assam Accord which will soon submit its report. So even Assam need not worry.”

