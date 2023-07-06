Jolt To BJP As TN Ally Opposes UCC, Hopes 'stand Will Change In Coming Days'

While the nation is witnessing a raging debate on the proposal of UCC, BJP's confidante from the state of Tamil Nadu and the primary opposition party AIADMK made it clear that "Our party's stand on UCC is pretty clear in our election manifesto from 2019.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterated earlier today (July 5) regarding the party's stand on the ongoing debate on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The party's election manifesto from 2019, has a couple of specific points, one under section 14 where it is stated under the header 'Secularism' that, "AIADMK will urge the Government of India not to bring any amendments to the Constitution for a Uniform Civil Code that will adversely affect the religious rights of the minorities in the country".

‘UCC not for religious minorities’: EPS

Similarly, under section 21, under the header 'Minorities welfare' the manifesto stated that, "The party will urge the Government of India not to make the Uniform Civil Code applicable for the religious minorities, to protect their religious rights, as safeguarded by our Constitution".

While several opposition parties have expressed their dismay at the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code in the country, the AIADMK party will be the first alliance party of the NDA government to come out and express its opposition to the UCC proposal.

BJP’s response

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai stated the Uniform Civil Code will not be against anyone and also expressed hope AIADMK will change its position on the issue, “The Uniform Civil Code will be a good law for Christians, Muslims, and particularly Muslim women,” said Annamalai.

“It will not be against anyone. So I trust that their (AIADMK) position changes in the coming days. They need time. They also need to be confident about how the BJP is going to bring this legislation. We will be patient. We want all parties on board for the UCC to unite India.”

The debate over a Uniform Civil Code was reignited after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong push for it, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the UCC issue to "mislead and provoke" the Muslim community.