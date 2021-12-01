Jorhat Mob Lynching: Accused Niraj Dies In Car Crash While Trying To Escape Police Arrest

In a breaking development, the prime accused of the Jorhat Mob lynching case, ‘Kola Lora’ aka Niraj Das, has died in a car accident while trying to escape police custody. As per sources, Niraj Das jumped from a moving police car while misleading the investigation officer (IO) and team on the pretext of recovery of NDPS material.

However, he got hit by the following escort car which lost balance and hit the wall. Three other police personnel were injured in the incident along with the prime accused. Niraj Das, who was a key accused in AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan’s murder case, has been declared dead at Jorhat Medical College & Hospital. The injured police personnel is under medical treatment, added sources.

Animesh Bhuyan, a local leader of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) was killed in a mob attack involving over 50 people, following a road mishap in Jorhat district on November 30. As many as 10 people have been arrested in the case

AASU leader killed in Jorhat mob lynching

The 23-year-old AASU leader from Dergaon in the neighbouring Golaghat district of Assam was visiting Jorhat, along with Mridusmanta Baruah who works with a local TV channel, and another person when the incident took place.

The All Assam Students’ Union had set a 24-hour deadline before the police demanded the arrest of all the culprits and threatened to shut down Jorhat in the event of failure. The student body said Bhuyan was not involved in the road mishap which led to the attack.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa had condoled the deaf of Animesh Bhuyan and promised action against the guilty.