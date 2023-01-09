Joshimath Declared Disaster Prone Area As Teams Of NDRF, SDRF Rush To Save 'sinking' City

The hilly town of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district-- Joshimath has been declared a 'sinking zone' in the wake of continuing land subsidence with several houses, roads, and other buildings developing cracks. With authorities from PMO to the state government keeping an eye on the issue, the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have already reached Joshimath. In addition to this, a team from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will also arrive in Uttarakhand today.

"Secretary, Border Management, and all four members of NDMA will visit Uttarakhand on 9th January. They will undertake a detailed assessment of the findings of the technical teams (NDMA, NIDM, NDRF, GSI, NIH, Wadia Institute, IIT Roorkee) that have just returned from Joshimath and advise the State Government on immediate, short-medium-long-term actions to address the situation," PMO said in a statement released on Sunday.

Notably, Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr PK Mishra who held a high-level review meeting on Joshimath's situation on Sunday was informed that One team of NDRF and four teams of SDRF have reached Joshimath.

District administration urges Joshimath residents to move to relief centers

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions ensuring immediate relief and rescue of residents affected by the Joshimath landslide and subsidence. Accordingly, Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana went door to door in the affected area of Joshimath to assess the extent of the damage. He also urged the residents in houses that have developed cracks to move to relief centers. As of now, a total of 68 families in Joshimath have been 'temporarily' relocated from the land subsidence zone, according to ANI.

The Chamoli District Disaster Management Authority said that 603 buildings in Joshimath have developed cracks in Joshimath. In view of continued land subsidence in 'sinking' Joshimath, the authorities have banned some hospitality services in the town. "Under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Hotel Mount View and Malari Inn have been banned for operation and accommodation till further orders,” the Authority said in a statement.

Amid this, the authorities have temporarily identified 229 rooms in the Joshimath town area as habitable, with a capacity estimated at 1,271 people, which mathematically means that each house can accommodate an average of 5.55 people in it.

Under sections 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, the administration has also ordered an urgent evacuation of locals from areas prone to excessive landslides and deemed unsafe, after assessing the risk to life and property. "The work of identifying places affected by landslides is in progress and the vulnerable families are being temporarily shifted to safer places,” an official said, ANI reported.