Joshimath Falling Apart? Why Is This Gateway Town To The Himalayas 'sinking'

Uttarakhand's Joshimath, a hill town located at a height of 6,000 feet in Chamoli district, is as a gateway to several Himalayan mountain climbing expeditions, Lord Badrinath's winter residence and also an important military station of the Indian Army. The town is sinking.

Cracks have developed in over 550 houses in Joshimath owing to continued land subsidence in the area, according to the District Disaster Management Department. The district administration has initiated relief and rescue operations and is moving residents to shelters. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also scheduled to visit the town Saturday.

But why is Joshimath sinking?

Experts say Joshimath town is built on a vulnerable foundation because it developed on the debris of an ancient landslide.

"Atkins had first written about Joshimath’s location on landslide debris in the Himalayan Gazetteer in 1886. Even the Mishra Committee in its report in 1976 had written about its location on an old subsidence zone," Kalachand Sain, director of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Technology told PTI.

The debris of the landslide on which this hill town was built has a low bearing capacity and thus cannot support a high rate of construction and population.

The Mishra Committee report in 1976 warned against removing boulders and digging in the area for construction purposes and also cautioned against relentless cutting of trees. But being a tourist town, many hotels and homestays have come up here over the years. As a result, slopes have become unstable.

"Hotels and restaurants have mushroomed everywhere. The pressure of population and the size of the crowd of tourists has also increased manifold," Kalachand Sain said on the current situation in Joshimath where over 550 houses developed cracks.

Further seepage from uphill streams may have loosed Joshimath's soil, Sain said. The area faced flashfloods in adjoining Rishiganga and Dhauliganga rivers last year which may have led to the current crisis.

The town also suffers from poor drainage and a bad sewer system.

Another reason why Joshimath is sinking because it is situated in an area that falls in high-risk seismic zone-V. Geologists say the Himalayan town is vulnerable to subsidence because of tectonic activities.

(With inputs from PTI)