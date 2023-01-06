'Cracks In 500 Houses': Joshimath Admin Launches Rescue Ops, Shifts People To Shelters

The Chamoli district administration in Uttarakhand has started relief and rescue operations in Joshimath town after continued landslides in the area. The authorities have shifted people whose houses in Joshimath have developed cracks due to the landslide.

Notably, the Joshimath town in the Chamoli district is seeing severe landslides in the area with all of its wards being affected by the calamity. According to District Disaster Management Department, cracks have reportedly developed in over 550 houses in Joshimath as the result of the continued land subsidence in the area. Fearing the lives of people in the area, the district administration has started relief and rescue operations in Joshimath and shifted people to night shelters of the municipality.

#LIVE | Rescue operations underway in Joshimath after severe landslide. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/7sC54kTGPV — Republic (@republic) January 6, 2023

CM Pushkar Dhami to hold high-level meeting on Joshimath landslides

Speaking on the continued landslides in Joshimath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he would hold a high-level meeting in Dehradun.

"I will hold a high-level meeting with top officials in Dehradun this evening regarding landslides in Joshimath and cracks in houses. We will discuss how to provide help to the people, how to rehabilitate them and how to save the town. Officials are already in the town taking the stock of the situation. A BJP delegation has also been sent there," CM Dhami said. The CM also said that he would visit Joshimath on Saturday and take stock of the situation.

Located at a height of 6,000 feet in Chamoli district, Joshimath, on the route to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, falls in high-risk seismic 'Zone-V'. According to District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi, so far, 561 houses in different areas of the town have developed cracks, including 153 in Ravigram, 127 in Gandhinagar, 71 in Manoharbagh, 52 in Singhdhar, 50 in Parsari, 29 in Upper Bazar, 27 in Suneel, 28 in Marwadi and 24 in Lower Bazar due to the landslides, PTI reported.

According to ANI, the locals said that the people affected by the landslide, have been assured by the government that they will get pre-fabricated houses. However, they are worried about when the houses will be allotted to them.

