Joshimath Market Observes Bandh To Protest Construction Of Bypass

The market in subsidence-hit Joshimath observed a bandh on Friday in protest against the resumption of the construction of the Helang-Marwari bypass.

The bandh call was given by the Joshimath Udyog Vyapar Pratinidhi Mandal which also carried out a protest rally in the town.

Suspended temporarily on January 5 this year after the subsidence problem aggravated in Joshimath, construction of the road was resumed by the BRO on June 5.

The construction of the strategically important road which goes to the China border had been suspended due to apprehensions that it could exacerbate the subsidence problem in the town.

The road also is the only alternate route to Badrinath shrine.

Traders from the town had on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the district administration saying that the construction of the bypass will "finish" their businesses and the entire Joshimath town.