'Entire Joshimath May Sink' As 5.4cm Land Descended In Just 12 Days: ISRO Report

Uttarakhand's Joshimath, a hill town located at a height of 6,000 feet in the Chamoli district is 'sinking' due to continue land subsidence in the area. The Central and state governments along with district administration are monitoring the situation in the 'sinking' town. Amid all this, a report from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Joshimath has shocked everyone. According to the space agency's preliminary report, the town of Joshimath sank 5.4 cm in just a period of 12 days!

Shocking Satellite Images released by ISRO

ISRO recently studied the area of Joshimath through its satellite-based remote sensing technology and revealed that slow subsidence of -8.9 cm (maximum)was recorded in the area over a period of seven months from 7th April 2022 to 9th November 2022. However, the data which was collected between December 27, 2022, to January 8, 2023, saw rapid subsidence of -5.4 cm (maximum). ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) studied the satellite images to identify the possible location and extent of land subsidence in long and short time intervals.

If we decode this data mathematically, it comes out that the average rate of land subsidence in Joshimath was -0.041 cm/day from April 7 to November 9 last year. However, the average rate of land subsidence was -0.415/day from Dec 27, 2022, to Jan 8, 2023, i.e. the land subsided 10 times more in this period as compared to the period between April 7 to November 9, 2022, indicating rapid land subsidence in the area. According to the NRSC, the crown of the subsidence is located near Joshimath-Auli road at a height of 2,180 metres.

Notably, the hilly town of Uttarakhand's Chomali district-- Joshimath has been declared a 'sinking zone' in the wake of continuing land subsidence with several houses, roads and other buildings developing cracks. The Uttarakhand state government announced a relief package of Rs 45 crore to families in Joshimath, where large cracks appeared in homes and on roads. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the relief package has been released for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state.