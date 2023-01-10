Joshimath 'Sinking' LIVE Updates: 8 Teams Of SDRF At Joshimath; 2 Helicopters On Standby

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The crisis in Joshimath has brought into focus the issue of land subsidence which has for years been threatening several places of Uttarakhand, including the pilgrim town of Karnaprayag and Landour.
Around 80 km from Joshimath, at least 50 houses at Bahuguna Nagar in Karnaprayag have been developing cracks since 2015. Locals hold gradual land subsidence responsible for the fissures and attribute it to the widening of the national highway, violation of norms in construction works related to mandi parishad, erosion caused by the Pindar river and unsystematic flushing out of rainwater.
Debris brought down by a landslide from above Bahuguna Nagar first inflicted damage to houses in 2015, former chairman of Karnaprayag municipal council Subhash Gairola said.
The Uttarakhand government on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that the Centre and State government are taking all possible steps with regard to the Joshimath land subsidence crisis, including deployment of NDRF teams and providing rehabilitation packages to the affected people.
The counsel said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state NDRF team have been deployed and have relocated residents to special rehabilitation centres with necessary kits.
The bench comprised Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad.
The state government counsel also informed that a similar matter is also pending before the Supreme Court.
"NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed and necessary committees have been formed to look into the rehabilitation and relocation matter. Work is being done on ground and we have managed to relocate affected people," the counsel told the judges.
Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati has laid stress on carrying out development while respecting nature and said there is a need to maintain a balance. Referring to the land subsidence in Joshimath, he said it is vital to respect mountains.
"They maintain the balance of the earth. Rivers and forests also maintain the earth's balance," he said, adding that the word development should be understood in its proper context. He said earth, water and air "are sources of energy".
Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kr Sinha said that eight teams of SDRF have been deployed at Joshimath for disaster relief operations. He said that Rs 2.14 Crores has been issued for the protection of electric cables and poles. Two teams of NDRF are also there, one team is on its way.
"If any situation arises, the Army helicopter is on standby, and our helicopter is on standby too. Army unit is also on standby," Sinha added.
Due to bad weather, the team of SDRF has stopped the work of dismantling the Malari Inn hotel in Joshimath. The dismantling work will resume tomorrow morning, SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra said.
Accusing the BJP government of being in a slumber despite the Joshimath tragedy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded proper compensation for those who have suffered losses.
Speaking to reporters, Yadav said that BJP government both in Uttrakhand and the centre was ignoring its responsibility towards the affected families in Joshimath.
"Such a big tragedy has taken place in Joshimath and the government still appears to be in a slumber. The government needs to extend proper compensation to the locals there as they are facing loss of all their lifelong savings in setting up their businesses, hotels and now they are forced to leave everything behind," Yadav said.
"NDRF, SDRF, Civil Police and the local administration are here. All movement in the area near the hotels that have to be demolished has been stopped to ensure the safety of people. The process of demolition of damaged hotels has started," said IG Garhwal.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said a committee would decide the market rate for compensation to be paid to the families affected in Joshimath by keeping in mind the interests of stakeholders.
A 19-member committee headed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana was set up on Wednesday to distribute an interim assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh among each affected family and decide the rate at which compensation is to be paid.
"People will get the best compensation possible. The state government will do all it can to properly rehabilitate them. Protecting their life and property is our top priority," Dhami said at a meeting with the committee.
Malari Inn hotel is to be demolished by the administration in Joshimath where buildings & structures have precariously developed cracks due to land subsidence.
Uttarakhand state government has announced a relief package of Rs 45 crore to families in Joshimath, where large cracks appeared in homes and on roads.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the relief package has been released for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state.
"For the time being, interim assistance of Rs 1.50 Lakh per family is being given. An advance amount of Rs 1 lakh has been given to the affected land owners or families due to landslides in the affected area before the permanent settlement displacement policy is prepared," Dhami told reporters.
The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 50,000 have been given by the state disaster authority to each family as non-adjustable one-time special grant for the transportation of goods and immediate needs of their buildings.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on the Joshimath situation with Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, RK Singh, Bhupendra Yadav and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, according to ANI sources.
The Uttarakhand government is working to find a solution to the issue of land subsidence. The central government is providing all possible assistance to the state, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
"If required, I will visit Joshimath. Yesterday, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt visited the town," he added.
Upper reaches near Uttarakhand's Joshimath received snowfall on Thursday.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with Army, ITBP, NDRF and scientists from various establishments engaged in landslide investigation, District Admin, and police. He instructed all agencies to ensure the safety of the people.
A team of experts from CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) will be leaving for Joshimath in Uttarakhand, which witnessed land subsidence recently, to conduct subsurface physical mapping of the affected town, a senior scientist has said. Read THE FULL STORY.
General Manoj Pande spoke about the Joshimath land subsidence issue, "25-28 buildings (of Army) have developed minor cracks and the soldiers have been temporarily relocated. If needed they will be permanently relocated to Auli. As far as the bypass road (in Joshimath, Uttarakhand) is concerned, the work has been temporarily halted. But our accessibility to forward areas and operational readiness has not been affected. We will provide all assistance to the local administration".
The Joshimath land subsidence crisis worsened as more cracks were witnessed in several houses.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached 'sinking' Joshimath and took stock of the current situation by meeting the affected families ahead of the crucial meeting with rescue teams. He assured people that the Centre and state government stand with the people of Joshimath as the situation is closely being monitored and will compensation will be given. On Wednesday, he also spent the entire night in the town in the wake of the land subsidence in the area.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami will hold a series of meeting in connection with the Joshimath sinking case. At 10:30 am, CM will chair a crucial meeting along with ITBP, ARMY, SDRF, NDRF, local administration and public representatives to get the details of ground reality. In another meet he will be interaction with the members of the committee formed to decide on the rehabilitation package and the work being done in the town.
Former Uttarakhand CM Ramesh Pokhriyal arrived in the Joshimath area as he assured the government will provide compensation to the victims.
Chamoli DM informed that an amount of Rs 45 crores has been released from the government for the special rehabilitation package and grant for the displacement of the affected building owners/families due to landslides in the Joshimath municipality area. Also, an 11-member committee has been constituted for the transparent distribution of immediate interim assistance to the affected people in Joshimath and to decide the rate of rehabilitation package.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday enquired about the situation in Joshimath over the phone from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Home Minister assured all possible assistance to the Uttarakhand government for Joshimath.
Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda spoke to Dhami on the issue of Joshimath land subsidence, sources said.
Due to landslides in the Joshimath city area, 723 buildings have been identified which have developed cracks. In view of security, till date 462 people belonging to 131 families have been shifted to temporary relief camps.
) The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has proposed to develop a disaster-resilient model town to rehabilitate people displaced from the sinking Uttarakhand town of Joshimath.
The Roorkee-based institute of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has also suggested a three-pronged action plan for Joshimath that envisages demolition of tilted buildings, safety assessment of existing 4,000 buildings and providing intermediate shelters to the displaced people, CBRI Director R Pradeep Kumar said.
"We'll try to make better arrangements here after assessing damages. Now, we'll provide financial aid of Rs 1.5 lakhs to people here for temporary relief. Don't spread false rumours about the situation here. Central and state governments will stand by the people of Joshimath," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said.
He added, "In the long run, we will try to compensate people on basis of the provisions we have after a complete assessment of the extent of the damages caused in Joshimath."
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited people's houses in Joshimath, interacted with locals and inspected extent of damages caused due to cracks.
Cracks appeared in a total of 723 buildings in Joshimath while 86 buildings have been declared as unsafe zone. 499 families rehabilitated, Chamoli District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.