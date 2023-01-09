Joshimath 'sinking' LIVE Updates: Former CM Claims 'whole Structure Can Collapse Anytime'

Former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader said, "The situation in Joshimath is worrisome, any time the whole structure can collapse. Nature has been giving warnings & govt isn't taking these warnings seriously Shifting Joshimath is the only way out while the existing Joshimath should be repaired. The cause of the sinking is the NTPC tunnel & other construction projects for Char Dham. They should be stopped & this situation should be treated as a natural disaster. Affected residents should be given relief aid like it was done in Badrinath & Kedarnath."

