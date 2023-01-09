Joshimath 'sinking' LIVE Updates: Former CM Claims 'whole Structure Can Collapse Anytime'

Quick links:
Former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader said, "The situation in Joshimath is worrisome, any time the whole structure can collapse. Nature has been giving warnings & govt isn't taking these warnings seriously Shifting Joshimath is the only way out while the existing Joshimath should be repaired. The cause of the sinking is the NTPC tunnel & other construction projects for Char Dham. They should be stopped & this situation should be treated as a natural disaster. Affected residents should be given relief aid like it was done in Badrinath & Kedarnath."
UK | The situation in Joshimath is worrisome, any time the whole structure can collapse. Nature has been giving warnings & govt isn't taking these warnings seriously Shifting Joshimath is the only way out while the existing Joshimath should be repaired: Ex-CM Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/4uZcbzDqZR— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2023
According to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's office, PM Modi on Sunday spoke to CM over the telephone and inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected residents and the progress of the immediate and long-term action plan to solve the problem.
Joshimath land subsidence | PM Modi spoke to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the telephone and inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected residents and the progress of the immediate and long-term action plan to solve the problem: Uttarakhand CMO pic.twitter.com/22OK3DlxWY— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2023
As of now, a total of 68 families in Joshimath have been 'temporarily' relocated from the land subsidence zone. According to the Chamoli District Disaster Management Authority, 603 buildings in Joshimath have developed cracks. In view of continued land subsidence in 'sinking' Joshimath, the authorities have banned some hospitality services in the town. "Under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Hotel Mount View and Malari Inn have been banned for operation and accommodation till further orders,” the Authority said in a statement.
Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana said, "Joshimath area has been declared disaster-prone. 2 teams of Central govt incl a team of Jal Shakti ministry are arriving here. Construction activities have been banned in Joshimath & nearby areas. Dry ration kits are being distributed to affected people."
Joshimath area has been declared disaster-prone. 2 teams of Central govt incl a team of Jal Shakti ministry are arriving here. Construction activities have been banned in Joshimath & nearby areas. Dry ration kits are being distributed to affected people: Chamoli DM #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/L69l2Q34FU— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2023
According to the officials, the Uttarakhand government has ramped up continuous health checkups for those affected by the Joshimath subsidence. Medical teams are conducting door-to-door health checkups of the people and providing them with necessary medicines and medical facilities.
Speaking on the Joshimath condition, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We have appealed to everyone this is the time to save Joshimath. Our first priority is that Joshimath should exist. We have started shifting the people. PM Modi has assured us of every type of support and he himself is keeping the eye on the situation. People's lives are our priority, We will assure that people's lives are safe."
#WATCH | We've appealed to everyone to work as a team & save #Joshimath. (People of) 68 houses that were in danger have been shifted. A zone of over 600 houses has formed & efforts are underway to shift them. PM is also monitoring it &has assured all possible help: Uttarakhand CM pic.twitter.com/7QorJeBD9d— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2023
On Monday, the Supreme Court said it would hear the plea on 'sinking' Joshimath on Tuesday, January 10. Notably, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati filed a plea to SC contending that the incident occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the people of Uttarakhand.
#BREAKING | Joshimath Sinking: Supreme Court to hear the case on Tuesday. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/fs0Iw7FQha— Republic (@republic) January 9, 2023
Uttarakhand's hilly town of Joshimath serves as a gateway to several Himalayan mountain climbing expeditions, Lord Badrinath's winter residence, one of the four cardinal pīthas established by Adi Shankaracharya and also an important military station of the Indian Army. However, this town in the Chamoli district has recently been on the news for the wrong reasons.
Over 550 houses have developed cracks in Joshimath as a result of the continued land subsidence in the area. Roads are cracked and there are cracks in buildings too. The town has been declared a 'sinking zone' in the wake of continuing land subsidence with several houses, roads, and other buildings developing cracks. With authorities from PMO to the state government keeping an eye on the issue, the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have already reached Joshimath. In addition to this, a team from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will also arrive in Uttarakhand today.