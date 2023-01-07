Joshimath Tragedy Reaches SC, PIL Filed To Declare Subsidence As 'national Disaster'

In a massive development, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth in Uttarakhand has filed a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) in the Supreme Court on Saturday through his advocate regarding the natural calamity in Joshimath, as per sources.

The plea has been filed seeking direction to declare the current incidents of Joshimath land subsidence as a 'national disaster' and to direct the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath. The plea also urges the SC to immediately intervene to assist the reparation work of Uttarakhand and to provide urgent relief to the people facing extremities and danger to their life and property

For the unversed, cracks have occurred in over 550 houses in Joshimath owing to continued land subsidence in the region, according to the District Disaster Management Department.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh inspects affected areas

Earlier today, an inspection of land subsidence-affected areas was conducted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after he reached Chamoli district's Joshimath town. His visit also included meeting the families affected by the land subsidence. Before visiting Joshimath, he conducted an aerial survey of the 'sinking' town.

Speaking about the action plan by the government, Chief Minister Dhami said, "We are contemplating if people need to be migrated from here and rehabilitated. We are also finding out a location for this. As of now, this is the winter season. So, we are looking into the issues that need to be addressed immediately."

"Our effort is to make everyone safe. Preparations are made for necessary arrangements. Our first task is to take people to safer areas. Geoscientists working. There's Guwahati institute, IIT Roorkee, and also in talks with ISRO. Everyone is finding out the causes," he added.

Just after the news of the Joshimath disaster broke out, the Uttarakhand CM issued an order for the urgent evacuation of 600 families who were staying in the sinking Joshimath. "We are also putting up both short-term and long-term measures to deal with the situation in Joshimath... We are also getting professional assistance. District administration, natural disaster, and other officials are camped out to oversee the evacuation process," he said.

Ministry of Jal Shakti forms committee to study Joshimath tragedy

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday formulated a committee to do a rapid study of the formation of land subsidence and its impact and effects on the area, which is allegedly 'sinking' or can also be termed as geologically unstable.

The Uttarakhand government, on the other hand, has sent a team to Joshimath of the Chamoli district to analyse the condition.