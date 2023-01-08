Joshimath's Shankaracharya Matth Develops Cracks; Rescue Ops Underway In 'sinking' Town

Shankaracharya Matth, a Hindu monastery in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, has developed cracks due to land subsidence. Several areas of the monastery have been affected as have 600 homes in the area and parts of the Badrinath National Highway. Rescue operations are underway and choppers have been deployed to carry residents to safety.

Joshimath, a hill town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, is facing land subsidence. Cracks in buildings and roads are said to have developed over the last 15 days.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of the Shankaracharya Matth has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court seeking its intervention.

"We are filing petition in (the) Supreme Court pertaining to urgency of Joshimath land subsidence issue. Now, it's on court how soon they will hear and give direction. Over 500 houses have developed cracks. It should be analysed and people should be assured of safety", said Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, said Saturday.

Rescue operations underway

The Chamoli District Magistrate has initiated rescue operations. Affected residents are being moved to secure buildings and officials have been deployed to conduct surveys.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed as a precautionary measure. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami went to Joshimath Saturday and inspected land subsidence-affected areas and met affected families.

High-level meeting today

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra is scheduled to hold a high-level review of the Joshimath crisis with the cabinet secretary and other senior officials on Sunday. Officials of the NDRF will also be present.