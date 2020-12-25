Journalist Abhishek Soni Succumbs Days After Brutal On-camera Attack In Jaipur, Rajasthan

A video journalist died at a hospital in Jaipur days after he was grievously injured in an attack by a group of assailants, police said on Thursday. Abhishek Soni, working for a private news channel, on the night of December 8 had stopped at a roadside eatery along with a woman friend. He got into an argument with the accused, who were already present at the spot, after they started harassing the woman, the police said.

Family protests demanding justice

The accused hit him with an iron road. The woman was also injured in the incident, they said. "They (Soni and his friend) were admitted to a hospital where Soni died on Wednesday night," SHO of Mansarover police station Rameshwar Lal told news agency PTI. The woman was discharged after primary treatment, he said.

Lal said one of the accused -- Shankar Chaudhary, a resident of Phagi town -- has already been arrested. The remaining two, identified as Kanaram Jat and Surendra Jat, are absconding and searches are being carried out to nab them. Meanwhile, Soni's parents started a strike at the hospital itself after accusing negligence on the part of the authorities probing the case. The CCTV footage from the night of the incident has been accessed as proof as well.

BJP slams Rajasthan government

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday asked the state government to enact a law for the protection of journalists. Poonia said the government should ensure a safe environment for journalists as they face many challenges while performing their duties. The state BJP chief condemned the recent attacks on journalists in the state including the incident involving video journalist Abhishek Soni. He also highlighted and condemned the assault on photojournalist Girdhari Paliwal in Jaipur.

Attacking the CM Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, Poonia said in two years of Congress rule, law and order in the state has collapsed. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and wrote on Twitter, "What is happening in Rajasthan?" "The worsening situation in the state is giving sleepless nights to people and the Chief Minister refuses to wake up from his sleep," said Shekhawat.

राज्य में @ashokgehlot51जी के राज में 2 वर्षों में प्रदेश की कानून व्यवस्था ध्वस्त हो गई है,लोकतंत्र के प्रहरी और कोरोना योद्धा पत्रकार भी सुरक्षित नहीं है,जयपुर में बदमाशों के हमले में अभिषेक सोनी की मृत्यु और गिरधारी पालीवाल का घायल होना सरकार की संवेदनहीनता की पराकाष्ठा है। — Satish Poonia (@DrSatishPoonia) December 24, 2020

राजगढ़,अलवर में सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी के विधायक के घर पर विद्युत-कर्मियों से हुई बदसलूकी दंभ का खुला प्रदर्शन है। लगातार बिगड़ते हालातों ने जनता की नींद उड़ा दी है और मुख्यमंत्री जी, नींद से जागने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहे!



मुख्यमंत्री जी, राजस्थान में ये हो क्या रहा है?!#Rajasthan — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 23, 2020

(With PTI inputs)