Journalist Adil Farooq Arrested For Possession Of Hand Grenades In J&K

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday have arrested a journalist who was found possessing hand grenades. Journalist Adil Farooq was previously arrested in 2019 under the Public Safety Act (PSA) following which the Hurriyat Conference had launched a campaign for his release. Farooq's arrest comes after the grenade attack on the security forces.

Former DGP on Adil Farooq's 2019 arrest

Speaking to Republic TV, Shesh Paul Vaid, former J&K DGP expressed it as an unfortunate development. Vaid spoke about Tuesday's grenade attack on the security forces and asserted that Adil Farooq should be arrested as the prime suspect in the case. He further added that a thorough investigation should be carried out regarding the development. Recollecting Farooq's 2019 arrest, Vaid said that the Hurriyat had backed him.

"Back in 2019, Hurriyat leader Umar Farooq in his tweets had said that journalists are being harrassed in Jammu and Kashmir. However, he should now understand that Adil Farooq's arrest shows that the forces don't take action without proof," said SP Vaid

Today Adil Farooq has been arrested at Lal Chowk Srinagar with two grenades from his possession. He was arrested earlier in 2019 and entire Hurriyat termed it as atrocities on so called Journalist of Kashmir. https://t.co/ktMQobuD10 — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 10, 2021

The former DGP has also stated that CNS news agency, where Adil Farooq works should also be investigated in connection with his arrest and this case. He questioned on the lack of action taken by Farooq's employers and editors. Vaid further remarked that the Press Council of India should also take note of the case. He has called for increased scrutiny on those engaged in anti-national activities.

"Under the garb of journalism and its privileges, anyone can go to the Raj Bhavan by saying that they are going for an interview. Its a serious security threat. They can also go to high-security establishments," the former DGP added

SP Vaid hits out at Hurriyat

Speaking about the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Vaid added that it used to support and speak in favour of those engaged in 'anti-national' activities. He slammed Hurriyat and added that its agenda was disruption of Kashmir. The former top cop has also claimed that the umbrella organisation had a direct hand in stone-pelting and terrorism in the valley.

Adil Farooq's 2019 arrest

Earlier, Adil Farooq was arrested and booked under the Public Security Act (PSA) on February 13, 2019. The police had presented a dossier in the court that stated that Farooq was associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba. In addition, it also stated that he was in touch with one terrorist. The police also said that he was assisting the terrorists with the smuggling of weapons and logistics support in order to surpass security checks. In addition, reports have also stated that he acted a courier for Jaish-e-Mohammed. Following his arrest, police sources have informed that more arrests are likely to be made as raids were carried out in South Kashmir on Tuesday.