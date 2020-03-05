'I Was Shot By Anti-CAA Protestors', Claims Journalist Who Was Attacked During Delhi Riots

A journalist working with JK 24 News channel claims that he was shot at by the anti-CAA-NRC protestors on February 25 when he was covering the riots in Kadampuri area of North East Delhi. While speaking to Republic TV, the journalist said he had gone to the area to cover the riots and suddenly a charged up mob started throwing petrol bombs and fired a bullet at him.

READ | 'DCP Was Unconscious', ACP Anuj Shares Harrowing Account On Violence During Delhi Riots

"On February 25 at 11 AM, I had gone to file a report to Bhajanpura petrol pump which was set ablaze by the rioters on 24th February. I was showing the live pictures of the violence after which I went to Kadampuri where I saw a mob which had gathered there which was protesting against CAA-NRC. Suddenly I saw the mob got charged which initially pelted stones and then it started throwing petrol bombs," said Akash Napa, Journalist working with JK 24 News Channel.

"I ran for my life but couldn't find a place as there was no space and then I heard the voice of bullet firing, one of the bullets hit me and then I started bleeding. The bullet was fired by protesters who were protesting against CAA NRC. Anti CAA-NRC protestors had begun stone pelting," Napa added.

WATCH | SHOCKING Delhi Riot Video Shows Violent Mob Cornering Outnumbered Police & Injuring Them

A fresh video has surfaced on social media in which rioters are seen attacking the police. In this video, the rioters can be seen beating up a group of police officers with stones.

While speaking to Republic TV, ACP Anuj Kumar who got injured during the riots confirmed that Delhi Police Ratan Lal, who had died of grievous head injuries, was also part of the group of police officers attacked by protesters seen in the fresh video. Also, DCP of Shahdara Amit Sharma and ACP of Gokulpuri Anuj were seriously injured in this attack.

READ | Massive: Tahir Hussain Surrenders At Delhi Court, Week After Delhi 'riot Factory' Expose

Delhi Police has registered around 167 FIRs and arrested 885 people in connection with the northeast Delhi violence. Thirty-six cases were registered under the Arms Act. The police have lodged 13 cases for provocative social media posts on various sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

READ | Ghulam Nabi Azad Requests Centre To Issue Statement On Northeast Delhi Violence