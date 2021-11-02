Journalist Smita Prakash ‘bumped Off Reservation List’ At Delhi Eatery; Netizens React

ANI's editor Smita Prakash took to Twitter on Monday, 1 November to relay her experience of getting bumped off a reservation from a restaurant called ‘Keya’ at DLF Promenade in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. As she said, 'They sent us off to their ‘family restaurant’ next door because I guess we are not posh or young enough,' several internet users revealed similar experiences that either their known ones or they themselves experienced in the same restaurant.

Replying to one of the internet users who posted about the restaurant denying entry to a differently-abled customer and how ‘Shame On Keya’ started trending on Twitter, Prakash noted, 'Something very murky with this restaurant which operates from a prime location in Delhi but doesn't care about its reputation. What exactly is going on in this club/restaurant/bar?'

Got bumped off a reservation from restaurant called Keya at DLF Promenade Vasant Kunj. They sent us off to their ‘family restaurant’ next door, because I guess we are not posh or young enough. — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) November 1, 2021

Wow! Something very murky with this restaurant which operates from a prime location in Delhi but doesn't care about its reputation. What exactly is going on in this club/restaurant/bar?Check out zomato reviews,similar not allowed in comments @PromenadeDLF https://t.co/L0vcR7oq59 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) November 2, 2021

Netizens slam the restaurant’s behaviour

Several dozens of internet users also flagged their concerns over the restaurant’s behaviour towards its customers. One of the Twitter users wrote, 'Looks like Keya is going to get it bad. Awful behaviour!' While some slammed the 'Fakeness galore' around the national capital, others simply said it was 'horrible' on the part of Keya. Another user said that such restaurants exist only in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon and it’s time to 'demolish all of them.'

It is shame on Keya owners to have created discrimination based on clothes , age , colours cast or creed? https://t.co/AaEBhhvIWJ — शंकर (@Anantaanatam) November 2, 2021

Restaurants making such headlines only exist in Delhi/Noida/Gurgaon? Time to demolish all of them.. https://t.co/cPzy8IGp7A — Arun Kumar (Kya baat karte h ji..Jaan De dengey) (@NononsenseHuman) November 2, 2021

How dare them

It's a crime https://t.co/auNQgY0kin — Binit gupta (@BinitGupta07) November 2, 2021

I am so glad in don’t live any where in and around ncr! Fake ness galore ! https://t.co/vR0s0fheCi — romspan (@romspan) November 2, 2021

shocking n rude on part of #Keya https://t.co/xtJli4ZTl4 — Gautam Rajesh (@grk_jgt) November 1, 2021

The art of using spoons & forks, the quickness to gulp in a bottle of Champagne have become the parameters of sophistication & aristocracy in the minds of these westerners! https://t.co/ewhhUfno72 — Ankitaa Biswas (@bhardwajankitaa) November 1, 2021

IMAGE: ANI/Pixabay