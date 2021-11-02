Last Updated:

Journalist Smita Prakash ‘bumped Off Reservation List’ At Delhi Eatery; Netizens React

ANI's editor Smita Prakash took to Twitter to relay her experience of getting bumped off a reservation from a restaurant called ‘Keya’ at DLF Promenade

ANI's editor Smita Prakash took to Twitter on Monday, 1 November to relay her experience of getting bumped off a reservation from a restaurant called ‘Keya’ at DLF Promenade in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. As she said, 'They sent us off to their ‘family restaurant’ next door because I guess we are not posh or young enough,' several internet users revealed similar experiences that either their known ones or they themselves experienced in the same restaurant. 

Replying to one of the internet users who posted about the restaurant denying entry to a differently-abled customer and how ‘Shame On Keya’ started trending on Twitter, Prakash noted, 'Something very murky with this restaurant which operates from a prime location in Delhi but doesn't care about its reputation. What exactly is going on in this club/restaurant/bar?'

Netizens slam the restaurant’s behaviour

Several dozens of internet users also flagged their concerns over the restaurant’s behaviour towards its customers. One of the Twitter users wrote, 'Looks like Keya is going to get it bad. Awful behaviour!' While some slammed the 'Fakeness galore' around the national capital, others simply said it was 'horrible' on the part of Keya. Another user said that such restaurants exist only in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon and it’s time to 'demolish all of them.'

